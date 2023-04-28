OYO: Arbor Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning, Aaron and Doug are talking about Arbor Day and planting trees!

Arbor Day started in Nebraska in 1872 as a way to get people to plant some more trees. There are many benefits to planting trees, including adding beauty and value to your home, protection from sun and wind, and providing us with oxygen.

If you want to plant a tree, first you need to find a location. Before planting, make sure you have contacted the city to show you where any utilities are underground.

When you plant a tree, the hole should be twice the size of the root ball. You should also score the dirt around the roots to help stimulate the roots. Fill the hole halfway up with water. It’s very important to make sure your tree receives plenty of water.

