Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

OYO: Arbor Day

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning, Aaron and Doug are talking about Arbor Day and planting trees!

Arbor Day started in Nebraska in 1872 as a way to get people to plant some more trees. There are many benefits to planting trees, including adding beauty and value to your home, protection from sun and wind, and providing us with oxygen.

If you want to plant a tree, first you need to find a location. Before planting, make sure you have contacted the city to show you where any utilities are underground.

When you plant a tree, the hole should be twice the size of the root ball. You should also score the dirt around the roots to help stimulate the roots. Fill the hole halfway up with water. It’s very important to make sure your tree receives plenty of water.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury
One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

Latest News

Sioux Falls softball sweeps SMSU
The Jackrabbit baseball team celebrates an 8-3 win at Nebraska
SDSU baseball pushes through adversity to make history
Lincoln softball hands Harrisburg first loss 11-1
Lincoln dominates to hand Harrisburg first loss
Lincoln's Dymond Nave win 100 Meter Hurdles at Metro Conference Meet
2023 Metro Conference Track & Field Meet