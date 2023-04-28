Pierre half marathon takes place Saturday morning

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the fourth annual “Oahe YMCA Pierre Half Marathon will take place at 8:00 a.m.

The race is a down and back course that takes runners along the Lewis and Clark Trail east of Pierre, then back towards downtown.

”Doing it every year, we still have folks that come in from out of town and out of state just to check off doing a half marathon in each one of the states. So it has been great to watch it continue to grow as well,” said Oahe family YMCA CEO Aaron Fabel

The race has grown steadily since starting in 2020.

