Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury
One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

Latest News

Avera Race Against Cancer two weeks away
Avera Race Against Cancer two weeks away
Avera Race Against Cancer two weeks away
Avera Race Against Cancer two weeks away
May 2 is a day set aside to celebrate the babies in our lives, and Your Nurtured Baby has...
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for National Baby Day
May 2 is a day set aside to celebrate the babies in our lives, and Your Nurtured Baby has...
Sioux Falls businesses prepare for National Baby Day