Pours at 4:00, Buffalo Ridge Brewing

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - About four years ago, there was deliberation on how to invigorate downtown Hartford. Through a collaborative effort with city and community leaders, Buffalo Ridge Brewing became one of many things. A gathering place for people in Hartford and western Sioux Falls, a destination along the interstate for travelers, and an organization that supports nonprofits within the area. Co-owner David Larson says much like the partnership with the other co-owners, things have really grown for the brewery.

“We were pretty fortunate,” Larson said. “We’re Hartford originals and we have a connection in this community. The City of Hartford has been fantastic in working with us, and we have so many different events that happen here within the community.” Charity Bingo is one of the events happening monthly. Staff try to organize one bingo event ideally on the first Saturday of the month and the proceeds go to a non-profit within the community. According to staff, almost $40,000 has gone back to charities. “At first we were trying to find anybody, but now we do have an application process because it became a big deal for people,” Larson said. “We’ve done them for West Central, McCrossan Boys Ranch, [and] we had another veteran organization last month we did one for.”

Wings of Valor was the recipient of Charity Bingo in April.

