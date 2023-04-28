Rapid City prison offender escapes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State prison offender Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escape status, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Comes Flying failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center after leaving his community assignment Thursday, officials report.

Comes Flying is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The DOC states he is serving sentences from Hughes County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

If you see Comes Flying or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

