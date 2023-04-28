SDDOT nearly doubles allotted snow removal budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The snowy winter may have busted your spirit and the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s budget.

The DOT began with a $20 million budget, but this winter season resulted in nearly $36 million in expenditures.

Craig Smith, the SDDDOT Director of Operations, works with the governor’s office to come up with the annual budget, analyzing costs such as labor, salt, and diesel.

“We put a lot of more miles on those trucks, but the cost of diesel this year was probably double from what it was a couple of years ago. Diesel, salt, and those man-hours are the things that start adding up when we have these types of events,” Smith said.

While portions of South Dakota saw upwards of five to six feet of snow, that wasn’t the only factor that drove up costs.

“Where you start getting ice or warm weather events we’re using a lot more salt and having to make a lot more trips to try and treat those. So it really isn’t the amount of snow, it’s the sheer number of days,” Smith said.

The DOT requested and received approval from the governor as well as the state legislature for additional budget authority. If they hadn’t, it could have impacted future projects.

”We definitely would have had to look at some changes to our practices, whether that was cutting back on summer activities that we typically do, or maybe waiting to purchase equipment and things like that, but fortunately, we got the approval,” Smith said.

The hope now moves toward a less strenuous winter next year because snow cleanup is taxing for everyone involved.

“It’s hard on our budget, but it’s hard on our guys. We had operators that worked 57 out of 60 days and those aren’t eight-hour days. Those are 10,12,15 hour days out in a snow plow in very difficult conditions,” Smith said.

In total, there were 48 different closures involving South Dakota interstates this year.

