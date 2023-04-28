Avera Medical Minute
Sioux 52 Mentoring Moment: Uplifting the next generation through mentoring

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger is enjoying a very successful career in the Sioux Falls community.

Getting to where she is now wasn’t always an easy path.

“Throughout my life, I’ve made many mistakes,” she said. “I’ve also had some great successes and I believe if there’s a chance we can prevent someone from making some of the same mistakes and teach them what we know, then that’s just extremely vital to lifting up the next generation.”

When Kristin heard about the Augustana MBA Mentorship Program, she jumped at the opportunity.

Kristin was linked up with Augustana softball player and business major Bergen Lindner.

The two of them have become a power duo in navigating personality assessments and possible career paths for Bergen.

“I love the real advice I get a lot of time I ask Kristin questions, and she’s like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that, this is how maybe you should actually go about this.’ And just getting the different viewpoints with her experience has just been unpatched compared with any other advice I could get,” said Lindner.

The benefits of this partnership go both ways.

“People have seen stuff in me that I would have never seen in myself. And I became a completely different person because of someone believing in me,” said Hoefert-Redlinger. “So being able to do that or someone else is pretty special.”

The two have worked through resumes, and interview prep for when Bergen is ready to start her career.

With Kristin’s help, Bergen has figured out what she wants to do.

“I want to go into marketing and I have been able to better navigate what path with Kristin, figuring out what I’m good at, what path might be best for me,” she said.

Kristin says there is a lot of work still left to do when it comes to helping the next successful workforce in Sioux Falls.

“I believe it’s our responsibility as people in Sioux Falls that we do reach back and start mentoring the next generation. Because most likely, if you’ve had success in this city, someone did reach back and pick you up. So it’s your chance and your turn now to do the same.” To learn more about becoming a mentor, head over to the Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative.

Mentoring Moment April 2023