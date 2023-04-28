Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Rodeo returning to Sioux Empire Fair

The event will have 2 performances at the Sioux Empire Fair Grandstand on Saturday, August 12, 2023.(Sioux Empire Fair)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair has announced that the Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo is returning to the Sioux Empire Fair Grandstand.

The rodeo will have two performances on Saturday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Events will include Bareback, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc, Calf Roping, and Team Roping.

“It’s always a pleasure to bring the Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo back to the Sioux Empire Fair”, says Fair Manager Scott Wick. “Fairgoers will have two opportunities to catch performances.”

The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo will be free with paid fair admission, which is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo is the latest grandstand event announced for the 2023 fair season. Other acts and events include:

  • Brothers Osborne on Saturday, August 5
  • Hairball on Sunday, August 6
  • Roots & Boots Tour on Tuesday, August 8
  • Eli Young Band with Cooper Alan on Wednesday, August 9
  • Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band on Thursday, August 10
  • 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross on Friday, August 11

The 2023 Sioux Empire Fair will run from Friday, August 4 through Saturday, August 12. You can follow the Sioux Empire Fair on Facebook or visit SiouxEmpireFair.com for the latest updates.

