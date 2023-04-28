Sioux Falls businesses prepare for National Baby Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - May 2 is a day set aside to celebrate the babies in our lives, and Your Nurtured Baby has partnered with a variety of businesses to recognize the day.

“We are celebrating National Baby Day, which is on May 2, but we figured, ‘Let’s do it on a day when you know everybody can make it,’ so we’re celebrating Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and just everything baby — from surfaces to our stuff we carry in the store,” said Laura Hanson of Your Nurtured Baby.

A variety of Sioux Falls-based businesses looking to help new families are participating in this baby expo.

“I think it’s important for the community as a whole — for both clients, but also as those of us that are in birth work — to support one another,” said Kelsie Thomas of Transitions: Doula & Life Services. “And for people to know that they have options, that there’s no set way of doing this and ways for you to round out your team through chiropractic care or through massage classes or through doula services, offering you the best way to birth and to raise children in Sioux Falls.”

These business owners are excited to get together and share their expertise with the community.

“I feeling super excited. I am just super grateful to be here and excited to meet all these new families and talk to them about what their desires are.”

Providing this support to families is very important.

“I’m just honored to be able to be here alongside all of these awesome other services. It’s wonderful to be able to almost craft your own multidisciplinary care team based on the support that you’re wanting and the areas that you want to feel competent in.”

Join Your Nurtured Baby for Baby Day tomorrow as they gear up for National Baby Day on May 2.

