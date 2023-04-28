Sioux Falls sweeps SMSU on emotional Mental Health Awareness day honoring former recruit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USF Softball team swept Southwest Minnesota State today in a doubleheader. Game 1 went to the Coo, 7-4, with Hanna Cress picking up the win while Kait Van Der Zwaag secured the win with a 4-3 victory in favor of Sioux Falls.

GAME 1 – W, 7-4

SMSU jumped on the Cougars early scoring one run in the top of the first.

USF came alive in the bottom of the third when they scored three runs off the bats of Van Der Zwaag and Kennedy Thomas.

Southwest would come back with three runs of their own in the top of the fourth, but the Coo would strike back using a 4-run fifth inning to pull away with the win.

Southwest outhit the Cougars 10-9; however, Kylie Madrid, Kennedy Thomas and Megan Lawson each paved the way with two hits apiece. Madrid hit a homerun in the fifth that helped spark the 4-run inning.

Hanna Cress pitched a complete game and only gave up three runs while recording five strikeouts.

GAME 2 – W, 4-3

Southwest again jumped out to an early lead scoring two runs in the first inning. After that, Van Der Zwaag settled in and only gave up one run after the first.

USF was able to slowly chip away at the Mustang lead while scoring one run in both the third and fourth innings.

Thomas and Reese Holzhueter each roped a solo shot to left field to tie the game while Thomas hit a 2-run homerun in the fifth to give the Coo the lead.

The Cougars outhit Southwest 10-8 in game two while Madrid, Thomas and Holzhueter each had two hits to lead USF.

Thomas also led the Coo in RBI. She recorded three total thanks to her second multi-homerun game of the season.

Van Der Zwaag pitched a complete game only giving up three runs. She had one strikeout but controlled the game after giving up two runs in the first inning.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will visit Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State this weekend. First is Minnesota Crookston on Saturday where games will start at 1pm with game two to follow. On Sunday, game one will start at 12pm in Bemidji with game two to follow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.