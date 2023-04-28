Sioux Metro Growth Alliance expands services with HEDC partnership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, the regional economic development alliance announced it’s first full-time partnership with the Harrisburg Economic Development Corporation.

The SMGA launched in 2021 and has grown to reach five communities with three full-time economic specialists on staff.

Lisa Zens will assume full-time economic development specialist duties for the HEDC, in partnership with SMGA, on June 1.

“Supporting Harrisburg’s growth and development has been so rewarding. I’m honored to continue this work to help create a stronger Harrisburg for the future of our children,” said Zens.

Harrisburg will be the first SMGA member with the full-time partnership due to their success in the program.

“Lisa’s love for Harrisburg and economic development is evident in all the work she’s been doing,” said Adam Walsh, HEDC Board Chair. “Her expertise in navigating the various studies we’re leading and closing deals to move us forward in the milestones of our Heart of Harrisburg campaign have been vital to our success thus far. We are excited to expand this partnership with SMGA and continue to leverage the skills and resources of their team.”

