Some Morning Showers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have rain continuing to fall across eastern parts of the region. The rain will gradually end throughout this morning from west to east and then we’ll even see the clouds clearing gradually throughout this afternoon and evening. It’s going to be cooler though thanks to a strong northwesterly wind around 20 to 30 mph with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times. Highs will be stuck in the 50s across the region.

While much of the weekend will be dry, there will be some isolated showers that will look to develop for Saturday morning in the eastern parts of the area from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls and eastward. The rainfall accumulations will be at a minimum. Expect windy conditions to continue for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will get into the 50s and 60s Saturday but then we’ll cool down to the 50s for all of us on Sunday.

Next week is looking great! We’ll start off in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs for the rest of next week look to be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine!

