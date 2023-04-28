Thune approves of summertime E15 fuel sales

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune issued a statement Friday in support of the Biden administration’s decision to allow the summertime sale of E15 fuel.

As I have repeatedly made clear to the Biden administration, biofuels are a common-sense, readily available energy solution that should be utilized to their full potential,” said Thune. “I’m glad the president listened to my repeated calls to extend E15 fuel sales through the summer, which is the right move to give American drivers a lower-cost option as the gas pump.

Thune stated that higher blends of home-grown ethanol provide an essential market for South Dakota farmers and vowed to continue to advocate for biofuels.

Thune led a bipartisan group of colleagues in encouraging President Biden to permit the year-round sale of E15 fuel in 2023. He has introduced legislation to “fully recognize the greenhouse gas reductions achieved by modern biofuels.”

According to his office, Thune is an original cosponsor of a bill that would permanently allow for the sale of higher fuel blends like E15.

