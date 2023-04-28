Avera Medical Minute
Thune approves of summertime E15 fuel sales

(KTIV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune issued a statement Friday in support of the Biden administration’s decision to allow the summertime sale of E15 fuel.

Thune stated that higher blends of home-grown ethanol provide an essential market for South Dakota farmers and vowed to continue to advocate for biofuels.

Thune led a bipartisan group of colleagues in encouraging President Biden to permit the year-round sale of E15 fuel in 2023. He has introduced legislation to “fully recognize the greenhouse gas reductions achieved by modern biofuels.”

According to his office, Thune is an original cosponsor of a bill that would permanently allow for the sale of higher fuel blends like E15.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

