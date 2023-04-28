Tucker Kraft eager to become latest link in SDSU’s chain of NFL tight ends

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tomorrow Timber Lake native Tucker Kraft is expected to be the latest South Dakotan selected in the NFL Draft and join a string of successful tight ends from South Dakota State University to make the jump.

Kraft foregoed his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft after hauling in 99 passes for more than 1200 yards and nine touchdowns during his career.

If Tucker goes in the second round it will be the second time since 2018 that a former Jackrabbit has gone so high, joining fellow native South Dakotan Dallas Goedert. The Britton native was picked by the Eagles and has since established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league.

Add to it that 1999 SDSU graduate and third round draft pick Steve Heiden, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, is now a successful position coach with the Detroit Lions, and it’s a pretty good time to be a tight end coming from SDSU.

Though the comparisons used to weigh on him, Tucker is eager to be the latest link in a pretty impressive chain of Jackrabbits in the NFL.

Kraft is spending draft weekend back in his hometown of Timber Lake awaiting the call from an NFL team and enjoying time with family and friends. Tucker was not selected in the first round of NFL Draft on Thursday. The second and third rounds will be held tomorrow night from Kansas City beginning at 6:00 PM.

