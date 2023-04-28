Workers’ Memorial Day event honors fallen workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, OSHA and the South Dakota Safety Council remembered those who lost their lives in the workplace last year for Workers’ Memorial Day.

The event is held every year in April, bringing victims together at Terrace Park.

There were three deaths in the area last year, one in Rapid City, one in Sioux Falls and one in Clear Lake.

The purpose of the event is not only to help grieving friends and family, but to bring awareness to workplace safety.

“I think safety has improved a lot in South Dakota within the last few years with the addition of the new OSHA office. It has helped a lot, I think you see construction sites being a lot more compliant than what they were ten years ago. But there is still a lot of work to do,” said SD Safety Council Board of Directors member, Tom Slattery.\

The annual event was first held in Sioux Falls in 2018 and events are held across the country throughout April.

