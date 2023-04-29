Adam Vinatieri, Larry Rohrer and more to be inducted into SD Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten diverse South Dakotans will be honored in September by the South Dakota Hall of Fame for their achievements in the medical field, education, business, agriculture, entertainment and sports.

The Honors Ceremony will be held Sept 8 and 9 in Chamberlain/Oacoma, and the public is invited to attend.

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that aims to “champion a culture of excellence” by recognizing and celebrating the stories of South Dakotans who have influenced the culture of the state.

Class of 2023 Inductees:

Dr. Robert Arnio (Medical)

Bruce Bad Moccasin (Business)

Walt Bones (Agriculture)

Dr. Thomas Dean (Medical)

Dr. José-Marie Griffiths (Education)

Dr. Pamela Homan (Education)

Gary Mule Deer (Arts & Entertainment)

Larry Rohrer (Arts & Entertainment)

Hani Shafai (Business)

Adam Vinatieri (Sports).

