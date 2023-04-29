ArtAbility 2023 showcases artists with disabilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hosted by the Mayor’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Review Board, ArtAbility is an opportunity to showcase artwork as a means of self-expression.

The board’s goal is to remove barriers for individuals with disabilities while promoting universal accessibility.

The art show took place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Underground by Rehfeld’s. There was live music, hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

“It’s making me feel more confident, and more creative with the aspiring of an imagination,” said artist Nathan Mallard.

“I think its cool and to get to have everyone come and look at it, people say its really pretty,” said artist Tammy Gries.

Art displayed was available for purchase

