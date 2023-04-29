Bacon Fest raising money for Sioux Falls Roller Dollz

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remedy Brewing Co. Events Coordinator Aaron Nelson joined Dakota News Now to discuss Bacon Fest, an event taking place on Saturday at Remedy at 611 celebrating everyone’s favorite breakfast food and fundraising for the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz.

There will be a bacon recipe contest where guests can purchase a $10 “pork passport” to try out the contest entries. Other events include a bacon eating contest, an oinking competition and a raffle, all supporting Sioux Falls Roller Dollz.

The event runs from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Remedy at 611.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.