Community rallying around Bruce pizza shop owner fighting end-stage liver disease

BRUCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justin Saathoff is the owner of Nina’s Pizza in Bruce, South Dakota. People know that he can make an amazing pizza, but Justin has been fighting a battle.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease, and needs a transplant.

In order for the operation to be possible, Justin will have to move and live within 20 miles of the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha as he waits for a match.

Fighting this disease has been a struggle, but the community is rallying behind him and organizing a benefit to help cover some of the costs.

On Sunday, there will be a benefit at the Estelline Gym at 5:00 p.m. with live music, a silent auction and a gun raffle, with the proceeds benefitting Saathoff.

