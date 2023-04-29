First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral

CHESTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last weekend, a volunteer firefighter from Chester passed away on the scene of a structure fire from a sudden heart attack. First responders from around the region made the trip to Chester to pay their respects at his funeral on Saturday.

In many ways, being a firefighter is a thankless job. Especially for volunteer firefighters.

“We give up our nights, weekends, birthdays, and holidays to respond to people’s time in need,” said Kennebec Fire Chief Steve Manger. “Every firefighter across the state would probably tell you the same thing: they do it for one reason and that’s just to help their community.”

“They just give selflessly to their community,” said Huron Fire Chief Ron Hines. “They give back and, you know, they don’t get the thank you very often.”

On Saturday, one volunteer firefighter got the tanks and honor he deserved for serving the Chester community. Fred Fedeler joined the Chester Volunteer Fire Department in 2005 after his house caught fire, and he wanted to repay them for their response. In doing so, he found a group of people like himself. Whether it was at football games or church, Fedeler served others without seeking recognition.

The community of first responders in the region came out in droves for the funeral of one of their own.

“(It was) A little gut check to see the outpouring of support from our fellow brothers and sisters, not only in the fire service. EMS, law enforcement, the whole first responder community come together,” expressed Hines.

“For me, it’s just truly an honor. To be able to come here and show support to the family, the community, the fire department in hopes that what we did helped out a little bit,” Manger said.

First responders really are a brotherhood and sisterhood like no other. Being able to support families and fire departments after the passing of a firefighter means a lot to Manger.

“In 2017, my brother was the Presho fire chief, Donny Manger, he died in the line of duty and the outpouring of support from fire departments across the state, actually across the nation was heartfelt for me as a family member,” said Manger.

Today’s funeral is a reminder to thank volunteer firefighters for doing a thankless job.

“It’s a great brotherhood, it’s a great profession to be in, and, you know, the majority, the bulk, the backbone of our firefighters in the state of South Dakota are volunteer,” Hines said.

Donations can be made to the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, or a local Fire Department, Our Savior Lutheran Church, or Dakota Heritage (South Dakota Hand Corn Husking Contest).

