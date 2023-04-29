Henry’s Run spreading awareness for child abuse prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, community members gathered to remember a victim of child abuse and spread awareness to help prevent future incidents.

Henry’s Run is a 5K run or walk to raise awareness for child abuse prevention. Sixteen years ago, a toddler passed away at the hands of a daycare provider from shaken baby syndrome.

All proceeds from the run go towards Sanford Children’s Child’s Voice program, an advocacy center for children.

“Child abuse unfortunately occurs everywhere, and it is prevalent in our communities,” said child abuse pediatrician Brooke Jones. “So it’s not only important that we provide services to children when they are victims of abuse and neglect, but also prevent it from happening in the first place. And that’s what this run is all about.”

This is the 11th year the run has taken place.

