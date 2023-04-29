Avera Medical Minute
Kraft joins Packers team leaning on young talent

Kraft joins a Packers squad that's looking for a new identity with plenty of young starters.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - He waited for his named to be called all night with six other tight ends going before him. But the wait is over. South Dakota State standout Tucker Kraft is a Green Bay Packer.

The Packers took Kraft with the 78th overall pick in the draft. The Timber Lake native becomes the 31st Jackrabbit to be taken in the draft, just the 4th to be drafted within the first three rounds of the draft.

Kraft will be joining the Packers along side their second round pick, Luke Musgrave from Oregon State, also a tight end. Kraft will also be going to Green Bay as they transition to a new quarterback, presumably with Jordan Love under center with the departure of Aaron Rodgers.

