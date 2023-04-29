LifeScape students attend first prom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, LifeScape students had the special opportunity to attend prom. Dakota News Now Photojournalist Troy Timmerman gives us a look into the magical night for the students.

There were opportunities for everyone throughout the day. Volunteers did the girls’ hair and makeup Friday morning, and the grand march and dance were held in the afternoon.

Some students even held promposals ahead of the big day.

This is the first year for the prom, and organizers say the events committee wanted to plan the prom because it is important for the kids to get the same experiences as kids in other schools.

“So, we have never had a prom, and we just thought we wanted to bring in things kids are doing in their typical schools, so that way kids get to experience those as well. I cried, to just to see everybody dressed up,” said LifeScape Admissions Coordinator Stephanie Busjahn.

The theme of the dance was “superheroes,” and the students got to vote from among four different themes.

