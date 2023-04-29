Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LifeScape students attend first prom

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, LifeScape students had the special opportunity to attend prom. Dakota News Now Photojournalist Troy Timmerman gives us a look into the magical night for the students.

There were opportunities for everyone throughout the day. Volunteers did the girls’ hair and makeup Friday morning, and the grand march and dance were held in the afternoon.

Some students even held promposals ahead of the big day.

This is the first year for the prom, and organizers say the events committee wanted to plan the prom because it is important for the kids to get the same experiences as kids in other schools.

“So, we have never had a prom, and we just thought we wanted to bring in things kids are doing in their typical schools, so that way kids get to experience those as well. I cried, to just to see everybody dressed up,” said LifeScape Admissions Coordinator Stephanie Busjahn.

The theme of the dance was “superheroes,” and the students got to vote from among four different themes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury
One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

Latest News

On Friday, LifeScape students had the special opportunity to attend prom. Dakota News Now...
LifeScape students attend first prom
Hosted by the Mayor’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Review Board, ArtAbility is an...
ArtAbility 2023 showcases artists with disabilities
Tucker Kraft drafted to Packers
Tucker Kraft drafted by Packers
ArtAbility 2023 showcases artists with disabilities
ArtAbility 2023 showcases artists with disabilities