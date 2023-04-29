Avera Medical Minute
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant over $40, records show

A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40. (Source: KPRC, HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Bryce Newberry
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Texas man is accused of chasing down and killing a person who allegedly scammed him out of money while posing as a parking attendant.

Authorities say the situation started when 29-year-old Erick Aguirre was out on a dinner date in Houston.

According to court documents, Aguirre and his date were parking in a lot when 46-year-old Elliot Nix approached the couple claiming to be a parking attendant.

Nix reportedly came up to the couple and asked for $40. Aguirre paid and walked into a nearby restaurant with his date.

“There was a waiter who knew that the guy was scamming people for parking and he advised them, ‘Hey, that guy is scamming you for parking,’” Rick Detoto, attorney for Aguirre’s date, said.

Employees of a nearby smoke shop said they then saw Aguirre sprint to his car, grab a pistol and chase after Nix before shooting him.

The 46-year-old later died at the hospital.

“The penal code in Texas, and in 49 other states and in most civilized countries, doesn’t give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off,” legal analyst Brian Wice said.

Aguirre reportedly returned the gun to his car before returning to his date at the restaurant with the woman not knowing anything happened until police put a picture of them out the next day.

“She knew that he was upset, and he went after the person that allegedly scammed them, but they went to have dinner and at some point, the defendant said he was uncomfortable with the restaurant and they left,” Detoto said.

The date continued that evening but within 24 hours police received tips regarding the couple about the shooting.

“She wanted to do the right thing. She wanted to make sure that she came forward and told the police what she knew,” Detoto said.

Texas authorities ended up arresting Aguirre in the Corpus Christi area and brought him back to Harris County.

The 29-year-old is expected to make his first court appearance. Prosecutors said they will ask for Aguirre to be held without bond because he’s previously been convicted of a violent felony.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

