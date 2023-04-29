Scholar of the Year banquet held at Mitchell Technical Institute

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The school year is nearing it’s conclusion, which means it’s time to celebrate the dedicated students working to benefit their communities.

On Saturday at Mitchell Technical Institute, the Scholar of the Year banquet was held.

All of the Scholar of the Week winners were in attendance and three scholarships were awarded.

Dakota News Now’s Alexandra Todd was the emcee of the event and Congressman Dusty Johnson delivered the keynote address.

