Sully County Courthouse prepares for more renovations

By Austin Goss
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A major renovation to the dome of the Sully County Courthouse was not the final touch, but rather a starting point.

After finishing up a major renovation to the building’s dome, which meant repainting murals and fixing the stained glass, contractors in the building discovered more history beyond what the eye could see.

”While the painters were here they took a look up in the drop ceiling of the courthouse, and found that there was probably some painting that was done in this room also,” said Sully County Historical Society member Susan Lamb.

Hidden behind decades of remodeling efforts: the coat of paint original to the historic courtroom.

Painters were able to strip down the old coats and have already begun repainting the old coat back on, including an eventual mural above one of the entrances.

”We feel it’s worth our time and effort, but now it is a matter of can we afford it?” said Sully County Historical Society Vice President Nola LaRosh.

And affording the project is no small feat. All-in-all, it would cost a little bit over $200,000.

But it’s not uncharted waters for the historical society, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to restore the dome.

Now, they have their eyes set on restoring the building, which has been standing since 1911, to it’s original form.

”All of the wood is the same, the jury box is the same, even the seats are the same leather seats, with the original hat racks. The tables are here, the wooden chairs, these are the ones that were in this building when it was open. It just seems like the right thing to do to get the painting back to the original,” explained LaRosh.

Members of the historical society hope to have the courtroom completely done by this time next year.

