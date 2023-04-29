Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tea Area and SF Washington pick up offense-heavy wins

Tea Area and Sioux Falls Washington had the bats going Friday, with the Titans taking a 22-0 win over Canton, and the Warriors winning 15-4 over Sturgis Brown.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area and Sioux Falls Washington had the bats going Friday, with the Titans taking a 22-0 win over Canton, and the Warriors winning 15-4 over Sturgis Brown.

Addisyn Hansen tallied the win for the Titans against Canton, picking up six strikeouts and allowing two hits. Skyler Haines and Emily Froendt led the team with four RBI’s each, with the team totaling 17 in the three-inning game.

For Sioux Falls Washington, Emme Hensley collected the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts, allowing three earned runs and four hits. Isabel Carda and Hensley led the team with three RBI’s each, with the team totaling 13.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury
One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

Latest News

Tea Area got the job done at home, picking up a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Tea Area tops Sioux Falls Jefferson on the diamond
Tea Area tops Sioux Falls Jefferson on the diamond
Tea Area and SF Washington pick up offense-heavy wins
Kraft joins a Packers squad that's looking for a new identity with plenty of young starters.
Kraft joins Packers team leaning on young talent