Tea Area and SF Washington pick up offense-heavy wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tea Area and Sioux Falls Washington had the bats going Friday, with the Titans taking a 22-0 win over Canton, and the Warriors winning 15-4 over Sturgis Brown.

Addisyn Hansen tallied the win for the Titans against Canton, picking up six strikeouts and allowing two hits. Skyler Haines and Emily Froendt led the team with four RBI’s each, with the team totaling 17 in the three-inning game.

For Sioux Falls Washington, Emme Hensley collected the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts, allowing three earned runs and four hits. Isabel Carda and Hensley led the team with three RBI’s each, with the team totaling 13.

