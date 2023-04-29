Avera Medical Minute
Tea Area tops Sioux Falls Jefferson on the diamond

Tea Area got the job done at home, picking up a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Logan Boom picked up the win for the Titans, collecting three strikeouts while allowing one earned run on two hits. Boston Willemssen also collected four strikeouts and allowed two hits. For the Cavaliers, Tyler Olson tallied the loss for the Cavaliers, throwing five strikeouts and allowing two earned runs on one hit over four innings.

Nathan Babb and Teagan Dedula collected the only RBI’s for the Titans, while the Cavaliers had none throughout the game.

