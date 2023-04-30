Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
Celebrates touchdown in win over North Dakota
Tucker Kraft draft buzz brings excitement to Brookings
Comes Flying failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center after leaving his community...
Rapid City prison offender escapes

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Manhunt continues for Texas shooting suspect, reward offered
Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn.
4 shot after fight during illegal street racing in Seattle
Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance...
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city