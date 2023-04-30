Augustana and Mount Marty pick up late season baseball wins at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both Augustana and Mount Marty swept their opponents at home Saturday. Augustana beat Concordia-St. Paul 6-3 and 14-4, while Mount Marty took the 4-2 and 12-5 wins over Hastings College.

The Augustana and Concordia-St. Paul games were originally meant to be played in Minnesota, but the ongoing winter weather there pushed the games to Sioux Falls. In game one, Seth Miller collected the win to improve to 8-1 on the year. He pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits. Miller had six strikeouts with 108 pitches thrown.

Eric Lundell tallied the loss for the Golden Bears, allowing four earned runs on three hits during only 0.1 innings. Korey Dahlberg started the game for Concordia-St. Paul, throwing 107 pitches during 5.1 innings with two strikeouts.

The Vikings’ offense was lead by Drey Dirksen with two RBI’s, while Trevor Winterstein, Jack Hines and Joshua Koskie all added one RBI each. For Concordia-St. Paul, Nick Thimsen had all three RBI’s on two homeruns early in the game.

Mount Marty wrapped up it’s regular season with the wins over Hastings. In game one, Chris Rofe picked up the win for the Lancers with 4.0 innings pitched, with three strikeouts. Rofe allowed one earned run on seven hits. Markus Miller tallied the loss for the Broncos, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Miller also had three strikeouts.

Kiko Nunez led the Lancers with two RBI’s with Billy Hancock and Bodi Wallar each adding one. For the Broncos, Tyler Welsh and Matt Lucero each had one RBI.

