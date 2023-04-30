Augustana names captains with spring football game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana wrapped up it’s spring workouts with it’s annual spring game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium, with the offense prevailing over the defense 22-20.

The Vikings also announced team captains for the upcoming fall season, with two as repeats from the 2022 season. Logan Uttecht, Blake Larson, Peyton Buckley and Haden Wallace were named captains.

The Vikings will open their 2023 season at Kirkeby-Over on Sept. 2, hosting the University of Mary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.