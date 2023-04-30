Avera Medical Minute
Brookings taking part in ‘No Mow May’ to help pollinators

No Mow May
No Mow May(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday is May Day, and it also means “No Mow May” will officially begin in Brookings.

The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance allowing homeowners to refrain from mowing their lawns all month long.

The goal of the campaign is to create a more welcoming environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

At the end of the month, residents will have one week to return their lawns back into compliance with vegetation practices.

