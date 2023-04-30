Kraft joins others with South Dakota ties entering into the NFL

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been about 24 hours since Tucker Kraft found out where he’ll start his NFL career, and he’s already chomping at the bit to go.

Kraft said he’s been working pretty much non-stop since South Dakota State’s FCS Championship win in Frisco, Texas, to get ready for this moment. Getting drafted is something that’s always been a dream of his, and started to become a reality when he started to improve at SDSU.

“This has been every single moment I’ve ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, and being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay. That’s something in it’s own, being able to score my first touchdown at Lambeau Field, being able to do the Lambeau Leap. That’s something that every single Bears fan in the nation will hate.” Kraft said.

Kraft said he’s also excited to work along side the Packers’ other early tight end pick, Luke Musgrave. When asked by media members about the injury he suffered last season, Kraft says he’s 100 percent healed and ready to get on the practice field.

While Kraft went Firday night, he’ll be joined in the NFL at least for training camp by a number of other players with South Dakota ties. Former South Dakota Coyote offensive lineman Alex Jensen is signing with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

South Shore-native and NDSU standout Spencer Waege is signing with the 49ers and will be headed west to San Francisco, and former Sioux Falls Washington Warrior and Iowa Hawkeye Seth Benson is signing with the Denver Broncos.

Former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Caleb Sanders is also joining the New York Giants on a minicamp invite as well.

