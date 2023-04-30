Avera Medical Minute
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.

Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance Brewing on Sunday to pick out ingredients for a “Dog Brew,” the proceeds of which will help pay for vet bills and food.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, we introduced you to Leo, the newest member of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Leo will serve as a therapy dog for both the officers and victims. Once he’s completed his training, you will also be able to meet him at local gatherings such as block parties.

But adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance Brewing on Sunday to pick out ingredients for a “Dog Brew,” the proceeds of which will help pay for vet bills and food.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been really involved in helping the area rescues, and it’s something that we’re really passionate about,” said Severance Brewing owner Melissa Heckel. “So when this opportunity came up to partner with Tenacious Dog Training as well as the police department, it just was a really cool idea and we’re really excited to be apart of it.”

Leo’s pick was for a mango sour ale that Severance will begin brewing in May and will be available to purchase in June.

