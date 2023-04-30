Avera Medical Minute
New Mitchell wedding venue hosting bridal show next week

Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and...
Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and has already started booking weddings for the summer and beyond.(WILX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With summer right around the corner, wedding season is approaching quickly, and couples in Mitchell will have a new place to host their big day.

Love Every, Event Venue, located in the former Ramada Hotel building in Mitchell, will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and has already started booking weddings for the summer and beyond.

The main hall can accommodate up to 350 guests, with a smaller event space that can seat 70. The venue also has a bridal suite, grooms room, a full bar as well as a dry bar option, letting couples create a wedding package that works best for them.

“So we are definitely a one-fee venue, so there’s no hidden fees in our contract,” said owner Melissa Tuttle, who also owns Prairie View Event Hall in Tea. “We want to make it affordable, which is why we chose to have the option to have open catering, and we chose to have the option to just have everything in the venue included for them, so there was never any wonder of what they may need to add on or what was included with their package.”

To book your wedding at Love Every, you can contact them on Facebook. Construction is wrapping up and final touches are being done on the building this week.

