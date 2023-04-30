Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Remains of newborn found at Massachusetts recycling facility

Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have...
Police say the baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on Martha's Vineyard and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.(Western Mass News)
By Samantha O'Connor and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Police are trying to identify the remains of a newborn girl found in a trash collection at a Massachusetts recycling facility.

Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a newborn found Thursday. The remains were discovered at Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, WGGB reports.

Police believe the female infant’s mother may live on, have ties to or have recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard. The baby’s remains were located within a trash collection that appears to have originated on the island and was shipped to the recycling facility for disposal.

Police said the state medical examiner has begun its post-mortem examination of the infant. The results of the ongoing examination are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the child or her parents is urged to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
Farmer donates half a million dollars to 19 churches in Baltic
Baltic Farmer donates half a million dollars to 19 churches
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury
Comes Flying failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center after leaving his community...
Rapid City prison offender escapes

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents'...
Known for laughs, DC dinner spotlights risks of journalism
First responders transported 14 accident victims to area hospitals with “various states of...
Roof collapse at house near Ohio State University injures 14
Bruce pizza shop owner fighting end-stage liver disease
High school girls lacrosse makes debut in Sioux Falls