Spoke-N-Sport hosting Sunday Funday Bike Ride

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport takes place on Sunday. Tuesday VanderWeide, an organizer of the event, joined Dakota News Now to talk about a great way to get out on a beautiful Sunday.

Two different groups of riders of different skill levels will have an instructor from Spoke-N-Sport who will lead them on the ride.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and is free to participate. The groups will meet up at Spoke-N-Sport on Cliff Avenue, and new riders will need to sign a waiver.

For more information on Spoke-N-Sport bike riding events, follow them on Facebook.

