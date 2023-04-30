Spoke-N-Sport hosting Sunday Funday Bike Ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride hosted by Spoke-N-Sport takes place on Sunday. Tuesday VanderWeide, an organizer of the event, joined Dakota News Now to talk about a great way to get out on a beautiful Sunday.

Two different groups of riders of different skill levels will have an instructor from Spoke-N-Sport who will lead them on the ride.

The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and is free to participate. The groups will meet up at Spoke-N-Sport on Cliff Avenue, and new riders will need to sign a waiver.

For more information on Spoke-N-Sport bike riding events, follow them on Facebook.

