Storm improve to 3-2 with win over Quad City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm are above .500 for the first time this year with a 59-47 win over Quad City.

Lorenzo Brown threw for 136 yards in the win on 12-18 attempts, with four touchdowns and a QBR or 203.5. Brown also netted 49 rushing yards with one touchdown. Xavier Jackson led the Storm in rushing with 55 net yards with two touchdowns on the ground. Tony Tate and Dwight Blakey also added a rushing touchdown each.

Cole Thurness had 64 receiving yards on three receptions for the Storm with three touchdowns in tow. Donnie Corley also had one touchdown on two catches for 17 yards.

Sioux Falls is back home on Saturday against Tulsa.

