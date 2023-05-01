Avera Medical Minute
Active search underway for suspect In Union County murder case

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, who is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last week in Union County.

According to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, an active no-bond arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree has been issued for Castellanos-Rosales.

Jordan Beardshear, 23, was discovered deceased in a residence in Dakota Dunes on April 26. The DCI has determined her death to be a result of a homicide.

A young child was found safe by law enforcement, authorities report.

“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”

People with information on Castellanos-Rosales’ whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.

Agencies involved in this investigation include the DCI and Union County Sheriff’s Office.

