American Legion national commander visits Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Legion national commander made a stop in Sioux Falls Monday.

Jim Troiola was elected the national commander last September.

He is from Rockland County, New York, and he served in the US Navy and Navy Reserves from 1969 to 1974.

Troiola visited Post 15 and spoke about a variety of things, including suicide among veterans.

“There’s been several different causes trying to prevent suicide. We really don’t want to concentrate on the numbers of the veterans that have taken their lives today because unfortunately, they are gone, but if we can concentrate on getting that relationship going, one veteran at a time, that’s why it’s called Be the One.”

The Post 15 Singing Legionaries Chorus also performed at the event.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.