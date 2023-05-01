Another Sunny, Breezy Day

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. It’s going to be cool again with highs mainly in the 50s. We could see a few low 60s out west. It will be breezy again, especially in the east. The wind won’t be as strong as it was yesterday, though. Wind gusts today will be around 30 to 35 mph.

We’ll keep the sunshine around for Tuesday with some breezy conditions still in the far eastern part of our region. Highs will be even warmer! We’ll get into the 60s around most of the region. Even warmer weather will be here for Wednesday and Thursday! We should top out in the low to mid 70s around most of the region then!

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see a few changes. Highs will drop back into the 60s on Friday. Both Saturday and Sunday, we’re going to bring in a chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Next week is looking dry with highs staying in the 60s and 70s.

