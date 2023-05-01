Brookings kicks off “No Mow May”

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Pollinators play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy environment, but the number of pollinators appears to be declining.

This year, the city of Brookings is stepping up to do their part in assisting these pollinators during a busy season.

Today the city officially kicked off “No Mow May” where residents can choose to leave their lawns alone for the whole month of May.

This is the first year Brookings has piloted the program explaining the inspiration to get involved.

“”No Mow May” is a program that is advocated by Bee City USA. It gives residents a reprieve from mowing their lawns for May. The purpose being that we know our pollinators bees and some of the others are coming out of the soil, and this is an opportunity to provide habitat for them,” said Jacob Meshke, deputy city manager.

Robin Buterbaugh, a sustainability council member for the city highlighted the impact these pollinators can have.

“We hear a lot about honeybees and honeybees are very important because they pollinate a lot of the food that we eat so without them we would be missing about a third to a half of the types of food that are present in our diet,” said Robin Buterbaugh, sustainability council member.

She says many residents have already jumped on board with the program.

“The first batch of our signs was all gone within the first week. We have ordered another set of fifty, and I think we are ordering another, so the reception has been wonderful. People are excited to be able to feel that there’s something that they can tangibly do to help pollinators and it’s a very easy first step that they can take,” said Buterbaugh.

This is the case for Brooking’s resident, Kelley Wininger, who says she is looking forward to the break from lawn care.

“It just helps me with a lot of graduations this year and being out west and stuff so it’s kind of nice to let my grass grow a little bit longer and I know bees are scarce now and the dandelions and he flowers, and stuff are going to help,” said Kelley Wininger, Brookings resident.

Expressing her pride in being part of the community.

“I like the fact that Brookings is stepping outside the box and doing more for the environment and showing that it can be done,” said Wininger.

The city says residents will have to begin mowing their lawns again by June 7th.

