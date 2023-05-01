Avera Medical Minute
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Brookings woman was arrested after a report alleged she slapped and punched her 3-year-old child.

According to the Brookings Police Department, a report came in on Sunday and police responded to the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue. After an investigation was conducted, 23-year-old Mary Kate Blom was arrested for abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven and aggravated assault domestic.

The child was checked out at the Brookings Hospital and the Department of Social Services assisted with removing the child from the home.

Other Crime Reports

Burglary and reckless burning

Also on Sunday, the Brookings Police Department received a report of suspicious activity at the elevator in the 200 block of Front Street in Brookings. Officers located two male juveniles inside the elevator.

It was found the juveniles had ignited a small fire inside, which was put out with a fire extinguisher. The Brookings Fire Department was also contacted to verify the fire was completely out. A window was found to also have been broken out and spray paint was found on the walls and windows inside the building.

The juveniles were released to their guardians and charges are pending for criminal trespass, reckless burning, and 3rd-degree burglary.

Motor vehicle break-ins

On Monday, the Brookings Police Department responded to the 600 block of Heritage Drive for a report of a vehicle being entered. Officers checked the area and found approximately 40 vehicles that appeared to have been gone through. At this time, the Brookings Police Department has received reports of small items being taken from some of the vehicles.

