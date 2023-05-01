Avera Medical Minute
Driver gets 10-year sentence for driving through garage, causing woman’s death

The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.
The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.(Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A southeast South Dakota woman has been sentenced to 10 years in the state penitentiary after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Court documents state 59-year-old Joyce Hawley of Burbank pleaded guilty to the charge back on March 22 and was sentenced on April 27. The charge stems from an incident in Burbank on July 8, 2022, where Hawley drove through a garage wall and fatally struck another woman.

According to the documents, Hawley was trying to park her vehicle in her garage but instead accelerated and drove through the back wall of the building. A woman was standing outside the building and was struck by Hawley’s vehicle when it drove through the garage wall. That woman sustained injuries that led to her death.

Hawley had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the incident. Hawley claimed she didn’t know the woman was outside the building when she was trying to park her vehicle.

Originally, Hawley was charged with second-degree manslaughter and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Those charges were dismissed as part of her pleading guilty.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hawley must pay a $1,000 fine and will have her South Dakota driver’s license revoked for 10 years following her release from the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Joyce Hawley
Joyce Hawley(Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff's Office)

