Gold Medal flour linked to salmonella outbreak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska are among the states affected by an outbreak of salmonella linked to the popular flour brand, according to a CDC food safety alert.

So far, 13 illnesses and 3 hospitalizations have been reported.

The Gold Medal flour affected includes the 5- and 10-lb. bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour and the 2- and 5-lb. bags of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose flour that have “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

Do not eat, sell, or bake with recalled flour. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it. The CDC recommends washing surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled flour using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

More on the outbreak can be found here.

