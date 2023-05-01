Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Grand Falls employees help construct tiny home community for veterans

More than a dozen employees volunteered to help finish the tiny house community for veterans.
More than a dozen employees volunteered to help finish the tiny house community for veterans.(Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., (Dakota News Now) - More than a dozen Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort employees helped with the Veterans Community Project in northwest Sioux Falls.

The group of 15 employees volunteered to help with the tiny home village and got to work on April 26th. Together, the group helped finish the construction.

“Grand Falls is committed to improving the Siouxland through our Winning Hands Program which promotes volunteerism and charitable contributions,” said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager and Regional Vice President of Elite Casino and Resorts. “We have great employees that are committed to their community and to putting our company values into action.”

Kaelyn Giefer, Community Engagement Coordinator at VCP appreciated the help from Grand Falls, “At VCP we like to say it takes a village to build a village, which is why we are so grateful for Grand Falls and their support of the project.” She added, “In just 6 hours, this group was able to finish all the trim work, caulk the siding on the houses, and finish laying LVP flooring, which goes to show just how important volunteers are for our project. Because of Grand Falls and the team members that volunteered their time and talents, we are one step closer to housing veterans in our community!”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance...
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.
Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and...
New Mitchell wedding venue hosting bridal show next week

Latest News

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Woman bit by dog near Harvey Dunn Elementary
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookings woman arrested for child abuse
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino
Sioux Falls police look for hit-and-run driver