Grand Falls employees help construct tiny home community for veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., (Dakota News Now) - More than a dozen Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort employees helped with the Veterans Community Project in northwest Sioux Falls.

The group of 15 employees volunteered to help with the tiny home village and got to work on April 26th. Together, the group helped finish the construction.

“Grand Falls is committed to improving the Siouxland through our Winning Hands Program which promotes volunteerism and charitable contributions,” said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager and Regional Vice President of Elite Casino and Resorts. “We have great employees that are committed to their community and to putting our company values into action.”

Kaelyn Giefer, Community Engagement Coordinator at VCP appreciated the help from Grand Falls, “At VCP we like to say it takes a village to build a village, which is why we are so grateful for Grand Falls and their support of the project.” She added, “In just 6 hours, this group was able to finish all the trim work, caulk the siding on the houses, and finish laying LVP flooring, which goes to show just how important volunteers are for our project. Because of Grand Falls and the team members that volunteered their time and talents, we are one step closer to housing veterans in our community!”

