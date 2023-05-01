Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sunday afternoon just before 4:00 pm, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of S Holt Ave. Sioux Falls Fire responded with 5 apparatuses, one command vehicle, 20 firefighters, 1 Battalion Chief, and 1 investigator. The first arriving unit on scene observed smoke coming from a detached, single-stall garage. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, PCEMS, and Metro Communications.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their home.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

