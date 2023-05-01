Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man threatens others in casino

(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Intentional Damage following an incident at a casino in eastern Sioux Falls last Friday morning.

The incident happened just before noon at a casino near 10th St. and Conklin Ave.

The suspect became upset inside the casino and started yelling.

When he was asked to leave because he was creating a disturbance, he threatened a couple of people with a knife. He also threw a glass and broke it.

Sioux Falls police report that the man eventually left on his own.

According to officials, he was found the next day and arrested for Aggravated Assault and Intentional Damage.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

