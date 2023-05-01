Sioux Falls police look for hit-and-run driver
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries from a collision with a van in western Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 18th St. and Equestrian Pl.
The 24-year-old driver of the motorcycle received serious life-threatening injuries.
The van, described as dark gray in color, fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.
Police are searching for the van.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.