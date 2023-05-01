Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls police look for hit-and-run driver

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries from a collision with a van in western Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 18th St. and Equestrian Pl.

The 24-year-old driver of the motorcycle received serious life-threatening injuries.

The van, described as dark gray in color, fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Police are searching for the van.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
First responders attend fallen firefighter’s funeral
Adding another dog to the force comes with additional costs. Which is why Leo was at Severance...
Leo the therapy dog picks ingredients for ‘Dog Brew’ at Severance Brewing Co.
Love Every, Event Venue will be opening to the public on May 7 for the Mitchell Bridal Show and...
New Mitchell wedding venue hosting bridal show next week

Latest News

The scene where a vehicle drove through a garage wall and hit a woman.
Driver gets 10-year sentence for driving through garage, causing woman’s death
The exhibit will feature multiple indoor and outdoor public viewing opportunities.
Great Plains Zoo breaks ground on lion exhibit
Father-daughter duo John and Lily Gruber take part in many rides throughout the year.
Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride brings people together
605 Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning, to talk...
May issue of 605 Magazine