Sioux Falls police look for hit-and-run driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a motorcyclist was left with life-threatening injuries from a collision with a van in western Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 18th St. and Equestrian Pl.

The 24-year-old driver of the motorcycle received serious life-threatening injuries.

The van, described as dark gray in color, fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Police are searching for the van.

