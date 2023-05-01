Sioux Falls building permit data released
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The total value of building permits issued so far in 2023 is $377 million, the city reports.
This is compared to $318 million at this point in 2021 and $542 million at the same point in 2022.
The number of permits issued this year — 1,777 — is fewer than the number issued at this point in 2021 or 2022.
See below for a more detailed breakdown of Sioux Falls building permit data for January through April each year.
